RRPS wants voters to approve $60 million bond package

Patrick Hayes
October 16, 2019 07:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- School officials in Rio Rancho are asking for the public’s help on Nov. 5.

Voters will decide on a $60 million bond package to expand schools, and make some needed repairs.

Heating and air conditioning units are among the repairs that need to be made, according to school district officials.

“We know that if students are too hot or too cold in the classroom, they're just not going to learn,” said Michael Baker, chief operating officer of Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Baker said making sure students stay comfortable will cost more than $43 million.

He said there’s also a need to increase classroom space at the city’s high schools. Baker said that will cost $4 million.

Another $8 million would go toward building a new career technical education facility to teach high school students about trade jobs, according to Baker.

Baker insists taxes will not go up if voters approve the bond package.

“We are on a bonding cycle,” he said. “Typically we bond about $15 million a year so there is no property tax increase for the voters."

The new bond would kick in as older bonds expire, which will allow the tax rate to stay the same.
 

Patrick Hayes


Updated: October 16, 2019 07:04 PM
Created: October 16, 2019 06:26 PM

