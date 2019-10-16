RRPS wants voters to approve $60 million bond package

“We know that if students are too hot or too cold in the classroom, they're just not going to learn,” said Michael Baker, chief operating officer of Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Baker said making sure students stay comfortable will cost more than $43 million.

He said there’s also a need to increase classroom space at the city’s high schools. Baker said that will cost $4 million.

Another $8 million would go toward building a new career technical education facility to teach high school students about trade jobs, according to Baker.

Baker insists taxes will not go up if voters approve the bond package.

“We are on a bonding cycle,” he said. “Typically we bond about $15 million a year so there is no property tax increase for the voters."

The new bond would kick in as older bonds expire, which will allow the tax rate to stay the same.

