Run Against Racism: 5K run raises money for local BLM chapter | KOB 4
Run Against Racism: 5K run raises money for local BLM chapter

Grace Reader
Updated: June 29, 2020 10:36 AM
Created: June 29, 2020 09:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are many ways people are fighting back against racism and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement right now. A few sports groups here in Albuquerque aren’t just stepping up though, they’re stepping forward.

The New Mexico Brujos Rugby team, Atomic Sisters Women’s Rugby team, Albuquerque Roller Derby team and Duke City Roller Derby team all put together a virtual 5k this weekend, the money went towards the local Black Lives Matter chapter.

They said throughout the weekend they raised a few thousand dollars and had around 100 people participate.

“I'de say it's really important for us to get out and do something, right? Because when terrible things happen you need to do something and for us, this was something that we could do,” Sonja Dewing, also known as Author of Pain, with Duke City Roller Derby said.

Even though the event is over, these groups hope you’ll find a way to give on your own time, even if that means just educating yourself.

“Hopefully they just go out and at least educate themselves on the things that are going on, the organization Black Lives Matter,” Dustin Soflin, with Brujos Rugby said.


