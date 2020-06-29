Run Against Racism: 5K run raises money for local BLM chapter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are many ways people are fighting back against racism and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement right now. A few sports groups here in Albuquerque aren’t just stepping up though, they’re stepping forward.

The New Mexico Brujos Rugby team, Atomic Sisters Women’s Rugby team, Albuquerque Roller Derby team and Duke City Roller Derby team all put together a virtual 5k this weekend, the money went towards the local Black Lives Matter chapter.