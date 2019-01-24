Early registration begins for Run for the Zoo
Marian Camacho
January 24, 2019 11:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Early registration starts today for the BioPark's annual Run for the Zoo.
The event is scheduled to take place May 5.
Runners and walkers can save $5 by registering early. NM BioPark Society members can also save an additional $3 by using their member number.
All proceeds from the event go to benefit the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
