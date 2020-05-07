Run to raise money for pancreatic cancer research to be held virtually

Colton Shone
Updated: May 07, 2020 06:57 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 12:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many organizations in the community are having to get creative pulling off major events. Polly’s Run is one of them. Every year, they hold a race to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. This year, they can’t hold one because of social distancing. So, they’re moving their run online.
“My mom was a teacher, first graders, she was a track coach, a cross country coach. She was always giving back in these selfless jobs that had tremendous benefits to the community and young individuals,” said Josh Rogers.
His mom, Polly Rogers, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2009. He says they wanted to honor her life of community service by giving back. Their goal is to end pancreatic cancer.
“My brothers and myself and my mom’s best friend got together and started kind of a fun run just for family and friends and we had 120 people show up and made $3,000 and we were like you know what we should probably do this longterm,” he said.
Since the run launched a decade ago, Polly’s Run raised $325,000. Last year, the event raised more than $50,000 for the Polly Rogers Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at UNM’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.
According to the American Cancer Society, in New Mexico, 340 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year. 240 will die because of it.
“We need to get to a level where pancreatic cancer is no longer a death sentence. We need to find a cure and we need to be apart of that and that’s our goal,” said Rogers.
This year because of social distancing, the run will be held virtually. Josh says they will send out bibs and shirts for those who register. He hopes that on May 30, the day of the run, people will post their photos to social media to keep raising awareness.
So far, over 200 people have registered. To get the bib and shirt, register by May 15. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company