Run to raise money for pancreatic cancer research to be held virtually

Since the run launched a decade ago, Polly’s Run raised $325,000. Last year, the event raised more than $50,000 for the Polly Rogers Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at UNM’s Comprehensive Cancer Center.

According to the American Cancer Society, in New Mexico, 340 people will be diagnosed with the disease this year. 240 will die because of it.

“We need to get to a level where pancreatic cancer is no longer a death sentence. We need to find a cure and we need to be apart of that and that’s our goal,” said Rogers.

This year because of social distancing, the run will be held virtually. Josh says they will send out bibs and shirts for those who register. He hopes that on May 30, the day of the run, people will post their photos to social media to keep raising awareness.

So far, over 200 people have registered. To get the bib and shirt, register by May 15. For more information, click here.