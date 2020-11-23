Rural New Mexico hospital hits ICU capacity | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Rural New Mexico hospital hits ICU capacity

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 23, 2020 06:25 PM
Created: November 23, 2020 05:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Curry County in eastern New Mexico has seen a record number of COVID cases over the last couple days. 

Now, the Plains Regional Medical Center is reaching a breaking point with COVID cases

Advertisement

Curry County manager Lance Pyle posted an alert over the weekend that said the ICU was at its max capacity with 11 patients. 

“This is very concerning, and we have to bring relief to our medical professionals. They are being pushed to the limit,” Pyle said.

County officials said the rural medical facility is hoping to send more serious COVID patients to Albuquerque area hospitals, specifically through Presbyterian. 

“We are well-equipped to be able to provide care to those patients. We incorporate those into our surge planning and our surge capabilities and are confident that we can continue to meet their needs,” said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harmon, Chief Safety Officer at Presbyterian. 

Dr. Salvon-Harmon said what happens over the next two weeks could challenge their ability to handle patients from rural New Mexico. 

“By working together, we can mitigate the spread which will bring that relief to our medical professionals,” Pyle said. “In return it would help our local businesses to be able to reopen, our schools to reopen and that benefits our kids—so if we all work together we can get a handle on this and not let it continue.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 17 new deaths, 2,259 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
New Mexico to boost COVID-19 testing with saliva samples
New Mexico to boost COVID-19 testing with saliva samples
Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios
Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar