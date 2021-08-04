FBI's Albuquerque Field Office focused on targeting hate crimes at community level

"I would say the last five years there's been somewhat of an uptake," explained Bujanda. "If I look back at the numbers here within New Mexico in 2018, we had about 26 incidents that were reported. Now, in 2019, that almost doubled to about 50 but we're far from where we need to be and I think a lot of it is people just don't know how to report to the FBI."

The FBI's 2020 hate crime statistics will not be coming out until later this year. However, KOB previously reported that community concerns about hate crimes over the past year could be higher. The department has been working with local civic leaders to ensure their concerns and questions are answered.