Safari Run raises money for rural communities in Kenya
Casey Torres
March 31, 2019 05:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Sunday morning, runners gathered at the UNM North Campus Golf Course Open Space for the ninth annual Safari Run. The run raises money for Global Health Partnerships (GHP), a nonprofit of medical professionals and volunteers who work in rural communities in Kenya.
Elite runners from Kenya participate in the run, helping to fundraise for GHP. Organizers say the event raises thousands each year.
"That includes providing medicines and supplies for a clinic there. Treatment for child malnutrition and maternity care. Safe childbirth for mothers in the area," said Angelo Tomedi, president of GHP.
Bernalillo County sponsors the Safari Run.
"The Safari Run is a remarkable opportunity to see some of the world's finest distance runners compete right here in Bernalillo County — and gives our kids the opportunity to get some coaching and inspiration from these amazing athletes," said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Maggie Hart Stebbins.
