Safe Sets Initiative: Advocate pushes for more safety protocols

Right now, she's a foley artist, adding every day, human sound effects to film.

"New Mexico has one of the best film industries in the country. And what makes me so angry about what happened on that “Rust” set, is that people then start to think, 'oh that's how we run our sets,'" Dale said.

"This should not ever have happened. New Mexico doesn't do this this way. So how did we lose sight of this group? How did this get past our radar?"

Dale plans to focus on answering those questions - and expand on the impact she's made on sets for years now. She started Safe Sets in New Mexico in 2017 - to tackle sexual harassment and abuse of power on sets. After last week's shooting on the “Rust” set, she's reconsidering her mission.

"I need to rethink the parameters of what on-set safety actually is. I need to think about it in terms of just what's the power imbalance dynamic whether it's in gun safety, or whether it's in a sex scene, or whether it's in a key grip being harassed by their boss, whatever that-- it's all the same power dynamic,” she said.

Dale said the same solutions to fight sexual harassment apply to all dangers on sets - beginning with allies.

"If there's five witnesses, what allyship says is we all saw this, we agree on the story, we are going to group report.”

She also believes rape crisis centers in remote areas across our state can play an important role.

"If we just train them a little bit extra, how to answer crisis lines for film, we could get those actors into trauma treatment. We could have the proper channels for reporting, we could have all these things and that infrastructure is already there."

Dale isn't just putting in the work for those in the industry-- she said she's doing it for who they just lost.

"I wanna take the loss of that person into something really powerful. I want to her to absolutely not have died in vain.”

While Dale is an advocate in New Mexico’s film industry - it should be pointed out, KOB 4 still hasn't heard from anyone in our New Mexico film office about this tragedy.

KOB 4 have reached out - and a representative told us we should reach out to the production company. But that production company can't answer our questions about what this shooting could do to the future of our industry in New Mexico - or what changes our state could put into place.