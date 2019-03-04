'Safe zone' would reduce speed limit to 20 mph downtown

Karl Hoffman works near Lead and 2nd Street, and he says he sees the speeders.

"When I'm on foot on sidewalk, I'm always wary of traffic in this intersection because cars are coming down that hill really fast," Hoffman said.

"It's not a fair fight between a cyclist and a pedestrian and someone speeding," Benton said.

The speed limit now in the downtown area is typically 25 miles per hour. There are some streets that are 30 miles per hour.

"It's a pretty small change for a pretty big gain," Benton said.

He says when a pedestrian is hit by a car at 30 miles per hour, there's a 50 percent survival rate. When a car slows down to 20 miles per hour, that survival rate increases to 90 percent.

Between switching out the speed signs and adding new ones, the Department of Municipal Development says it will add about 100 new signs.

The speed on Lomas would not change.

If the proposal passes on Monday, the new zone will be enforced next month.