'Safe zone' would reduce speed limit to 20 mph downtown
Megan Abundis
March 03, 2019 11:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A proposal could make downtown a "safe zone" where the speed limit is reduced to 20 miles per hour. City councilors will take a final vote on Monday evening.
"Speed does kill, it certainly kills pedestrians and that's part of the reason we are doing this," said city councilor Isaac Benton, who wants to establish the safe zone.
Benton's proposed safe zone includes Coal as the south boundary, 8th Street marking the west boundary, Lomas marking the north boundary, and the train tracks on Broadway make the east boundary. This encompasses the core of downtown.
Karl Hoffman works near Lead and 2nd Street, and he says he sees the speeders.
"When I'm on foot on sidewalk, I'm always wary of traffic in this intersection because cars are coming down that hill really fast," Hoffman said.
"It's not a fair fight between a cyclist and a pedestrian and someone speeding," Benton said.
The speed limit now in the downtown area is typically 25 miles per hour. There are some streets that are 30 miles per hour.
"It's a pretty small change for a pretty big gain," Benton said.
He says when a pedestrian is hit by a car at 30 miles per hour, there's a 50 percent survival rate. When a car slows down to 20 miles per hour, that survival rate increases to 90 percent.
Between switching out the speed signs and adding new ones, the Department of Municipal Development says it will add about 100 new signs.
The speed on Lomas would not change.
If the proposal passes on Monday, the new zone will be enforced next month.
