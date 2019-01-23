'Safe zone' would reduce speed limit to 20 mph in downtown Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
January 23, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- City Councilor Isaac Benton wants to establish a “safe zone” in downtown Albuquerque.
It’s meant to make the downtown area safer for everyone, especially pedestrians.
The proposed “safe zone” would encompass Coal on the south end, 8th Street would mark the west boundary, up to Lomas on the north side, and to the train tracks on the east.
The area would have a reduced speed limit of 20 miles per hour.
The plan also calls for better crosswalks.
Benton believes the plan sets up the downtown area for growth.
"We need a good economy downtown, we need a vibrant life downtown that's not just about bars or whatever perceptions people may have, but about a vibrant place," Benton said.
The plan will be introduced to the city council Wednesday night.
City officials believe it could go up for a vote in March.
