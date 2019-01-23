'Safe zone' would reduce speed limit to 20 mph in downtown Albuquerque

The area would have a reduced speed limit of 20 miles per hour.

The plan also calls for better crosswalks.

Benton believes the plan sets up the downtown area for growth.

"We need a good economy downtown, we need a vibrant life downtown that's not just about bars or whatever perceptions people may have, but about a vibrant place," Benton said.

The plan will be introduced to the city council Wednesday night.

City officials believe it could go up for a vote in March.