Safety patrols to increase on Rio Grande

"Before they leave the house they need to make sure they have the proper equipment to go into the river, not pool equipment, proper river equipment," Lattin said. "They need to have a life vest, they need to have a whistle, or a horn that can be heard, they need to tell someone where they're going and go with someone and tell someone when they should be back."

Wearing a properly rated vest is the law.

Rope to tie off with, sunscreen and plenty of water are must-haves, according to Lattin.

When it comes to alcohol, leave it at home or possibly get ticketed for it.

"No tolerance with alcohol, drugs and making sure everyone is using the river in a safe manner," said Lt. Frank Tomlinson.

As the snow melts and rain comes, the river is only going to flow with more intensity.

In the coming days, law enforcement and rescue crews will go on blitz patrolling the Rio Grande.

"We haven't seen river flows like this in a long time and we want to keep people safe," said Chris Bolin.