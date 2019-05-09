Safety patrols to increase on Rio Grande
Eddie Garcia
May 09, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Those who may have grown up around the Rio Grande have rarely seen it flowing like this.
"The water looks fun, but it can also be deadly," said Commander Tanya Lattin with the Corrales Fire Department.
Enticing as the water is, emergency manager and commander Tanya Lattin said – it's not a choice, people must come prepared if they want to go in the river.
"Before they leave the house they need to make sure they have the proper equipment to go into the river, not pool equipment, proper river equipment," Lattin said. "They need to have a life vest, they need to have a whistle, or a horn that can be heard, they need to tell someone where they're going and go with someone and tell someone when they should be back."
Wearing a properly rated vest is the law.
Rope to tie off with, sunscreen and plenty of water are must-haves, according to Lattin.
When it comes to alcohol, leave it at home or possibly get ticketed for it.
"No tolerance with alcohol, drugs and making sure everyone is using the river in a safe manner," said Lt. Frank Tomlinson.
As the snow melts and rain comes, the river is only going to flow with more intensity.
In the coming days, law enforcement and rescue crews will go on blitz patrolling the Rio Grande.
"We haven't seen river flows like this in a long time and we want to keep people safe," said Chris Bolin.
