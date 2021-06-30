Safety to be reinforced at Balloon Fiesta following deadly crash

“There are a lot of people who had really great personal relationships with him, and he will be missed,” Garrity said.

Garrity said tragic ballooning accidents hit hard in the community.

“It just provides us an opportunity to say 'okay, this is a good time to put on to pause and just say, Where are we? What are we doing, and is there any way that we can improve our processes for the sake of safety?’” Garrity stated.

Garrity said every year there’s always a deliberate focus on safety at Balloon Fiesta, and that will continue this year.

“You know, we thought, ‘What will happen to the event? What will happen to you know as far as ballooning in general?’ Balloonists are resilient,” he said. “The event is resilient, but we have to remember those who have gone before, and if not, then you know we are doomed."

The first Sunday of Balloon Fiesta is known as “Memorial Sunday.” Pilots and chase crews attach white ribbons with names of someone they’re flying in honor of. This year, the five people killed in Albuquerque will be at the forefront.

“This event will be in the back of everybody's mind,” he said. “You know, for every inflation, for every event.”