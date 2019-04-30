'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch

They thought he may be selling Kirby vacuum cleaners.

KOB 4 contacted Kirby. A representative said they don’t canvass neighborhoods, instead, they meet with people after making an appointment. Their representatives also wear lanyards with identification, which is required for salesmen in the City of Albuquerque.

“People who solicit here in town are supposed to check in with the city and register and have some sort of lanyard saying who they are and who they work for if they're going to solicit in the neighborhood,” said Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik.

People can report anyone who they feel is suspicious to 242-COPS.