'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
Kassi Nelson
April 30, 2019 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People in Taylor Ranch are concerned about a man who claims to be a door-to-door salesman.
The man, who is not in a uniform, has shown up to several houses while holding a can of air freshener.
People have commented about the man on the app Nextdoor.
They thought he may be selling Kirby vacuum cleaners.
KOB 4 contacted Kirby. A representative said they don’t canvass neighborhoods, instead, they meet with people after making an appointment. Their representatives also wear lanyards with identification, which is required for salesmen in the City of Albuquerque.
“People who solicit here in town are supposed to check in with the city and register and have some sort of lanyard saying who they are and who they work for if they're going to solicit in the neighborhood,” said Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik.
People can report anyone who they feel is suspicious to 242-COPS.
