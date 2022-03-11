Salt Yard East fundraiser 'For Goodness Cakes' set for Saturday

"It just was one of those things I found was my zen," Parillo said. "I would go in the kitchen and zone out and forget about everything during the day."

Parillo is one of the dozens of vendors who will be donating their proceeds to For Goodness Cakes.

"I believe everybody deserves cake on the birthday – kids especially," Parillo said. "I know kids out there are unable to get that because of whatever situation they're in so if I can give back to my community in such a small way, I'd love to do that."

Like Parillo, the Salt Yard joined in on the donating as they donated their venue for the event and live music from the Stray Dawgz will be at the event.

