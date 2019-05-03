San Juan County warns residents about phone scam

"We are seeing a lot of the phone scammers getting a hold of cell phone numbers," said Farmington police Sgt. Roque Velarde.

Residents in the Four Corners area say the calls are getting frustrating.

"Daily for sure. At least three of four times a day," said resident Sarah Herrera.

"Unfortunately a lot of these calls stem from out of the country, which makes it difficult to investigate," Velarde said. "However, it is good to report it so we can get the information out to other people so they can avoid it."

He advises that if an unknown number is calling, just let it ring and go to voicemail.

If needed, taxpayers can go to San Juan County website to check the status of their tax accounts.