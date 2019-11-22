Sanchez says city council is supporting crime-fighting efforts in Albuquerque

“With the graduation of this next cadet class we need to make sure more of these officers are going into these specialized units, or the more experienced officers will transfer into these units,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez also believes the city's new Violence Intervention Plan will make a difference.

“We've got a long way to go but I'm very pleased to see this violence interruption program being implemented,” Sanchez said. “We're looking at working in collaboration with social workers and police officers in trying to identify some of these particular cases, that it's early intervention, I think it's important"

In October, the city council also approved funding for the Party Intervention Team. APD will use the money to break up parties and focus on youth violence intervention.

