Sanchez says city council is supporting crime-fighting efforts in Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sanchez says city council is supporting crime-fighting efforts in Albuquerque

Kai Porter
Updated: November 22, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: November 22, 2019 04:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez wants more officers patrolling the streets to help fight violent crime.

“Albuquerque is in a crisis when it comes to violent crimes here in our city,” Sanchez said.

Advertisement

Sanchez represents the district where 55-year-old Jackie Vigil was shot and killed in her driveway Tuesday morning. Police said Vigil was shot during an attempted robbery.

Sanchez said the council approved a gross receipts tax increase in 2018 to fund public safety -- and hire more police officers. Sanchez said APD will soon have 1,000 officers. 

“With the graduation of this next cadet class we need to make sure more of these officers are going into these specialized units, or the more experienced officers will transfer into these units,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez also believes the city's new Violence Intervention Plan will make a difference.

“We've got a long way to go but I'm very pleased to see this violence interruption program being implemented,” Sanchez said. “We're looking at working in collaboration with social workers and police officers in trying to identify some of these particular cases, that it's early intervention, I think it's important"

In October, the city council also approved funding for the Party Intervention Team.  APD will use the money to break up parties and focus on youth violence intervention.
           


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APS: Shelter in place at Valley HS and Griegos Elementary has been lifted
APS: Shelter in place at Valley HS and Griegos Elementary has been lifted
Warren taps US Rep. Deb Haaland, 2 others as ‘co-chairs’
Warren taps US Rep. Deb Haaland, 2 others as ‘co-chairs’
4 Investigates Alert: Holiday shopping scams
4 Investigates Alert: Holiday shopping scams
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
Gun recovered after fight that prompted lockdown at Rio Grande HS
New Mexico panel opts to end recreational cougar trapping
New Mexico panel opts to end recreational cougar trapping
Advertisement


Sanchez says city council is supporting crime-fighting efforts in Albuquerque
Sanchez says city council is supporting crime-fighting efforts in Albuquerque
Mayor Keller touts new plan to tackle violent crime
Mayor Keller touts new plan to tackle violent crime
Boy Scouts mortgage vast New Mexico ranch as collateral
FILE - In this July 2001 file photo, a double rainbow is shown in the early evening in Philmont Scout Ranch, N.M. The vast Philmont Scout Ranch, one of the most spectacular properties owned by the financially struggling Boy Scouts of America, has been mortgaged by the BSA, according to member of Philmont’s oversight committee. (AP Photo/Ira Dreyfuss, File)
While supporting DACA, Rep. Haaland calls Pres. Trump a 'racist'
While supporting DACA, Rep. Haaland calls Pres. Trump a 'racist'
APS: Shelter in place at Valley HS and Griegos Elementary has been lifted
APS: Shelter in place at Valley HS and Griegos Elementary has been lifted