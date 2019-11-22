Sanchez says city council is supporting crime-fighting efforts in Albuquerque

Kai Porter
Updated: November 22, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: November 22, 2019 04:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez wants more officers patrolling the streets to help fight violent crime.
“Albuquerque is in a crisis when it comes to violent crimes here in our city,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez represents the district where 55-year-old Jackie Vigil was shot and killed in her driveway Tuesday morning. Police said Vigil was shot during an attempted robbery.
Sanchez said the council approved a gross receipts tax increase in 2018 to fund public safety -- and hire more police officers. Sanchez said APD will soon have 1,000 officers.
“With the graduation of this next cadet class we need to make sure more of these officers are going into these specialized units, or the more experienced officers will transfer into these units,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez also believes the city's new Violence Intervention Plan will make a difference.
“We've got a long way to go but I'm very pleased to see this violence interruption program being implemented,” Sanchez said. “We're looking at working in collaboration with social workers and police officers in trying to identify some of these particular cases, that it's early intervention, I think it's important"
In October, the city council also approved funding for the Party Intervention Team. APD will use the money to break up parties and focus on youth violence intervention.
