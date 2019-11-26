Sanders, Warren attract most dollars from New Mexicans | KOB 4
Advertisement

Sanders, Warren attract most dollars from New Mexicans

Sanders, Warren attract most dollars from New Mexicans

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2019 07:57 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico residents are throwing their financial support in the presidential race primarily behind candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
    
An analysis of campaign contributions by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics shows the two notably progressive candidates for the Democratic nomination have raised more dollars from individuals in New Mexico than other candidates. The estimates do not include recent donations of under $200.
    
Campaign committees for Sanders have raised at least $379,000, trailed closely by Warren. Pete Buttigieg raised at least $239,000 locally. That’s more than twice the tally for former Vice President Joe Biden.
    
Former Democratic National Committee chairman Fred Harris says New Mexico is closely tracking national trends in fundraising.
    
Warren last week tapped U.S. Rep. Debra Haaland of Albuquerque as a co-chairwoman of her presidential campaign.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Advertisement


Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Metro 15: Mayor Keller, APD announce plan to target violent offenders
Sanders, Warren attract most dollars from New Mexicans
Sanders, Warren attract most dollars from New Mexicans
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
More endangered minnows released in Rio Grande
More endangered minnows released in Rio Grande
ABQ BioPark celebrates first-ever ocelot birth
ABQ BioPark celebrates first-ever ocelot birth