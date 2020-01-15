Sandia adding billions to local economy

Kai Porter
Updated: January 15, 2020 05:34 PM
Created: January 15, 2020 04:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sandia Laboratories added nearly $3.7 billion to the local economy in the last fiscal year, a $363 million increase from the previous fiscal year.
The 14,000 employees at Sandia earned the biggest chunk of the money, $1.54 billion.
Small businesses also received $784 million.
“We're very proud of these increased purchases in the state of New Mexico, especially the fact that nearly all of these increases over the last couple of years did come from New Mexico small businesses,” said Scott Aeilts, associate director at Sandia.
Aeilts said there will be one type of small business that will be in high demand moving forward.
“One area we're seeing, quite honestly, a shortfall in is the construction companies,” Aeilts said. “We have a lot of construction we need to do over the next few years at Sandia and so we plead to those construction companies out there in the community to come knock on our doors."
Sandia Labs also paid about $98.1 million dollars in corporate taxes during the last fiscal year.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company