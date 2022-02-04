Sandia Crest Road reopens after Wednesday fatal crash | KOB 4
Sandia Crest Road reopens after Wednesday fatal crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 04, 2022 12:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office announced Sandia Crest Road reopened Friday. 

The road was closed while police investigated a fatal rollover crash and crews cleared the road, following a winter storm Wednesday.

The crash occurred Wednesday. One person was injured and an MDC sergeant was killed after their vehicle rolled off the side of the road and fell 100 feet down the side of the mountain.

Search and recovery efforts were delayed to Thursday due to the storm. 


