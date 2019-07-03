Sandia Lab experiment could create plume of black smoke
Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019 12:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - People in the Albuquerque are may see a large plume of black smoke near Kirtland Air Force Base today.
Officials with Sandia National Laboratories say they're planning to conduct a controlled fire experiment between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The experiment is happening at the lab's Thermal Text Complex that is designed for burning jet fuel contained in steel pans.
Officials say there is no danger of the fire spreading.
