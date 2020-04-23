Sandia Labs converts 100 respiratory machines into ventilators for COVID-19 patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In less than a month, Sandia National Laboratories has increased New Mexico's ventilator count by 100.

“Our local hospitals told us that they need solutions now,” said project lead and senior manager Ryan Haggerty. “Based on conservative models of ventilator availability in Albuquerque during this pandemic, there will not be enough ventilators to meet the projected need. We are trying to address the gap between now and when large companies that are producing high-end ventilators will be ready to ship machines to hospitals.”