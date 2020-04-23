Sandia Labs converts 100 respiratory machines into ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Photo: Sandia National Laboratories
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 23, 2020 12:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In less than a month, Sandia National Laboratories has increased New Mexico's ventilator count by 100.
“Our local hospitals told us that they need solutions now,” said project lead and senior manager Ryan Haggerty. “Based on conservative models of ventilator availability in Albuquerque during this pandemic, there will not be enough ventilators to meet the projected need. We are trying to address the gap between now and when large companies that are producing high-end ventilators will be ready to ship machines to hospitals.”
Sandia partnered with Presbyterian Healthcare Services and the University of New Mexico Hospital to convert 100 respiratory machines into non-invasive ventilators.
Researchers developed pathogen management kits that can be attached to respiratory machines and use ultraviolet light to disable COVID-19 and other pathogens before a patient's exhaled breath is circulated back into the room. The team created the prototype in about three weeks and conducted testing to make sure the kits were safe and effective.
“This approach can be used to help many other hospitals in New Mexico and throughout the country,” Haggerty said. “We are working to transfer the technology to industry to make the systems more broadly available.”
The team plans to share the technology with a regional manufacturer who will be able to increase the production rate substantially.
