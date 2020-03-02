Sandia Labs field tests drone interception technology

The first and perhaps most challenging step is detection.

"There are ground base sensors but they are impeded by houses and trees and stuff so we're looking at putting sensors onboard aircraft and they can fly around the area,” Novick said.

By using those onboard aircraft sensors, researchers are able to get a better picture of what is going on in a specific area.

After detection, the next step is interception, which involves a swarm of drones catching the unauthorized drone with a net.

"Most of these UAS can travel in any direction at any time and so interception is a difficult problem,” Novick said.

The drone swarm can ensure a quick capture.

"They all have onboard computers, they all have onboard sensing, they all communicate with each other and figure out where they are and what they're doing,” Novick said.

The applications of the new technology are endless, but the main application is for public safety.

“This is more for counter UAS and protecting your facility and that facility can be an airport, it can be a building that you don't want anybody to fly nearby, it can be a sports stadium or a political event so it's not just for military use,” said Novick.

The research team at Sandia is hoping the system will be up and running in the next few years.

"There are so many aspects of this and we're just barely touching on all of them and so the idea is to just continue to push the boundaries of what can be done and we're hoping that this will continue to be ongoing research,” Novick said.



