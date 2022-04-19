Sandia Labs hires archaeologist in hopes to protect sacred artifacts

A lot of the items she finds date back between 800 to 1,200 years ago.

Her work doesn't stop here in New Mexico. She also oversees missions that happen on lab land at the Hawaii and Nevada facilities as well. She's done a lot of work in the desert Southwest, but she's also spent several seasons working as a contractor in the Sahara desert.

Not only that, but Christina also worked at the oldest standing structure in Egypt. It's an all adobe building, mud brick made and it's about 16 feet thick and 33 feet tall.

"It really helped prep me for my career moving forward. Every season I would come back to my real life here in the states and just apply methods and knowledge that I learned overseas here in my career and it's just been really important,” Chavez said.