Sandia Labs hosts family day

Grace Reader
September 07, 2019 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Sandia National Laboratories hosted a family day Saturday.

IT Project Manager, Mark Timms said it is a great way to show families what goes on at the Labs.

“We are bringing our families to show off the things that we do at work and to expose them to science,” Timms said.

Timms said he hopes by bringing his children to the event, they will see how interesting his job is, and follow in his footsteps.

“They get exposure to engineering and science and to see the purpose of Sandia for the national security and all the things that we do for the nation,” he said.

That’s exactly what Sandia Labs was counting on as 18,000 people came to check out some of their facilities Saturday.

“It's a great opportunity for us to really show kids about STEM education and to start prepping our next generation,” said Amy Tapia, community involvement manager at Sandia Labs.

For kids like Hayden Crawford, getting to see where her dad works is inspiring her to work at Sandia Labs just like her dad.

“It seems cool and you get to meet a lot of really cool people and it's a really cool job,” she said.

Grace Reader


Updated: September 07, 2019 06:53 PM
Created: September 07, 2019 06:05 PM

