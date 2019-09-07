Sandia Labs hosts family day

Timms said he hopes by bringing his children to the event, they will see how interesting his job is, and follow in his footsteps.

“They get exposure to engineering and science and to see the purpose of Sandia for the national security and all the things that we do for the nation,” he said.

That’s exactly what Sandia Labs was counting on as 18,000 people came to check out some of their facilities Saturday.

“It's a great opportunity for us to really show kids about STEM education and to start prepping our next generation,” said Amy Tapia, community involvement manager at Sandia Labs.

For kids like Hayden Crawford, getting to see where her dad works is inspiring her to work at Sandia Labs just like her dad.

“It seems cool and you get to meet a lot of really cool people and it's a really cool job,” she said.