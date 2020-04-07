Sandia Labs offers fast-track licensing approval program for access to intellectual property | KOB 4
Sandia Labs offers fast-track licensing approval program for access to intellectual property

April 07, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia Labs is now offering up more than a thousand pieces of its intellectual property to help fight the pandemic.

The fast-track licensing approval program, or the Rapid Technology Deployment Program, is allowing businesses and individuals to freely use some of Sandia Labs’ intellectual property without paying fees or royalties. The program gives people approval within a few days instead of a few months.

"We have about almost 1,600 active patents so we have made 70% of those patents available to U.S. individuals and companies free of charge through the end of the calendar year,” said Mary Monson, Senior Manager for Technology Partnership at Sandia Labs.

Some of these patents are in the fields of biotechnology, manufacturing, cyber security and emergency management, which can all be used to help fight the pandemic.

"We need to contribute everything that we can to help both in the fight against the virus but also to help companies that may be facing challenges going forward with their businesses.  So you know somebody sees something that they would want to take and create a start up around it, we would love that.  Any U.S. company that could take advantage of any of the other IT for various aspects of their business, we would love that,” she said.

For more information about the program, click here.


