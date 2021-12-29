Sandia National Lab workers sue over vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in September, requiring all federal employees and contractors to get fully vaccinated by January. A recent federal district court case in Georgia granted a nationwide pause on that mandate.

"Sandia doesn't believe that applies to them," Garner said.

Lab officials sent out a memo on Dec. 8, saying they are aware of the temporary injunction, but plan to move forward with the federally-set deadline on vaccinations while litigation is in its early stages.

Attorneys say they asked the court for an emergency restraining order against Sandia, but have had issues serving them while everyone is out of the office.

"As soon as the holidays are over and everyone's back at work, the order can be served on them, the court will issue a briefing schedule, if they do grant the TRO, and then we would go forward with a preliminary injunction," Garner said.

KOB 4 reached out to Sandia National Laboratories for comment on this lawsuit. They sent us the following statement:

"Sandia remains committed to providing a safe and healthful workplace for our employees. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on pending litigation."