Sandia National Labs pauses vaccine mandate

It's unclear when or if the pause will be lifted, but new employees are required to be fully vaccinated. This comes as the country awaits the Supreme Court's ruling on the federal vaccine mandate, which requires all federal employees to be vaccinated. Under that mandate, Sandia employees and contractors would still have to be fully vaccinated.

When the lawsuit was first filed, an attorney representing the employees said they feel the mandate is illegal and unconstitutional.

"They're hoping to get their medical freedom back. So you know, they love their jobs. These are highly trained scientists who many of whom, who have worked there many years. They are very specialized,” said Ana Garner, an attorney representing Sandia employees.

KOB 4 reached out to the attorney again Wednesday but have not heard back on whether or not they'll continue with the lawsuit now that the mandate has been paused.