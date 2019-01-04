Sandia Peak Ski Area opens for the season | KOB 4
Sandia Peak Ski Area opens for the season

Marian Camacho
January 05, 2019 07:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Skiers and snowboarders rejoice! Sandia Peak Ski Area plans to open 100 percent of its trails today.

Ski Area officials say the peak has a 31-inch base.

Lifts two, three, and four will be open as will the Mitey Mite area.

The Ski Area will be open Fridays through Sundays for the remainder of the season as well as holidays and can be accessed via Highway 536 or the Sandia Peak Tramway. 

Normal ticket prices will apply. Click here for detailed information.

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 05, 2019 07:56 AM
Created: January 04, 2019 10:45 AM

