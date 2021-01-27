Sandia Peak Ski Area to open Saturday

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 27, 2021 12:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sandia Peak Ski Area will open at 25% capacity beginning Saturday.
The ski area reports that all of its trails have a 15-inch base.
The tram will operate Thursday-Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday. Visitors must purchase their lift tickets in advance to guarantee a spot on the mountain.
COVID-safe practices will be implemented. In addition to capacity limits, masks are required at all times.
To purchase tickets, visit sandiapeak.com
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company