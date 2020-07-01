Sandia Peak Tram, restaurant prepare to open with new COVID-19 restrictions

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Sandia Peak Tramway will reopen on Thursday with new COVID-safe practices.
"You will not get in the door without a mask on," said Ben Abruzzo, the vice president of operations.
People will also be subject to a temperature screening at the door, and tram car capacity will be capped at 20. Prior to the pandemic, 40 people could pack inside a tram car.
Abruzzo said the tram cars will also be cleaned after every ride.
"I feel good about what we're doing, and I will feel great riding in that tram car with my family and my friends," Abruzzo said.
The restaurant at the top of Sandia Peak, Ten 3, will also reopen.
Benny Abruzzo, president of the restaurant, said it will be limited to 50% capacity, and it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Bar seating will also be prohibited.
"We're not opening the fine dining at this point," he said. "So, that's the big thing and that's why no reservations."
