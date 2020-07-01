Sandia Peak Tram, restaurant prepare to open with new COVID-19 restrictions

Abruzzo said the tram cars will also be cleaned after every ride.

"I feel good about what we're doing, and I will feel great riding in that tram car with my family and my friends," Abruzzo said.

The restaurant at the top of Sandia Peak, Ten 3, will also reopen.

Benny Abruzzo, president of the restaurant, said it will be limited to 50% capacity, and it will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Bar seating will also be prohibited.

"We're not opening the fine dining at this point," he said. "So, that's the big thing and that's why no reservations."

