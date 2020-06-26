Sandia Peak Tram, restaurant to reopen

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 26, 2020 03:17 PM
Created: June 26, 2020 03:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Tram at Sandia Peak will reopen on Thursday, July 2.
The restaurant, Ten 3, will also reopen on the same day.
The Tram will operate at 1/3 of its total capacity, face coverings will be required and temperature checks will be conducted prior to boarding, according to a news release.
The Tramway will be open 6 days a week, Wednesday through Monday, from 9am to 9pm. The Tram will be closed on Tuesdays.
