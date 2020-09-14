Sandia Prep holds drive-thru ceremony for new NHS members | KOB 4
Sandia Prep holds drive-thru ceremony for new NHS members

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 14, 2020 09:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Honor Society at Sandia Prep had to get a little creative for its induction ceremony this year. 

The school held a drive-thru ceremony Saturday morning to welcome their new members. 

"It meant a lot that they did it for us even if it was a little different," said Nahom Zerai, a junior at Sandia Prep. 

Inductees received a certificate, signed a book with all the other members, and recited a pledge from their cars. 

"It really means a lot to me to be part of a bigger organization, working to make the world a better place through knowledge and helping others," said Marisa Brito Lienert, an officer with the school's NHS chapter. 


