Sandia Resort and Casino preps for job fair
Marian Camacho
May 22, 2019 06:55 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Sandia Resort and Casino is looking to fill about 200 positions through a job fair next week.
Gabriella Good, Senior Recruiter for the Pueblo of Sandia joined us in the KOB studio Wednesday to talk through the details.
Good says attendees will get some incentives once they apply. A raffle will be held after applications are entered with prizes including concert tickets and a spa package.
The job fair will be held Wednesday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants need to bring their resumes and be prepared to be interviewed on site.
For more information click here.
