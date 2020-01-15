Sandia ski patrol volunteers learn new life-saving technique

“The article was about it being done in Mount Alyeska in Alaska and so he suggested that the patrol experience as much of a real life situation,” he said.

The volunteers on the ski patrol all have to complete a 12-week course before they can help people on the mountain.

Bowles said some people who have received help from the ski patrol in previous years still come back to express their gratitude.

"They're very appreciative,” he said. “We've had people from the prior year come back and visit us and express their appreciation for the treatment that they received and it always makes us feel really good."

