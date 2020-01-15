Sandia ski patrol volunteers learn new life-saving technique

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The volunteers that make up the Sandia Peak Ski Patrol are going through new training that could potentially save someone’s life.
Bruce Bowles is the director of Sandia Peak Ski Patrol. He said some of his volunteers are learning a more advanced technique that involves performing chest compressions while being pulled down a mountain.
"Trying to drive down a toboggan with possibly over 500 lbs behind them,” Bowles said.
Bowles said one of his volunteers read about this new method of treatment and wanted the team to be prepared for a similar scenario.
“The article was about it being done in Mount Alyeska in Alaska and so he suggested that the patrol experience as much of a real life situation,” he said.
The volunteers on the ski patrol all have to complete a 12-week course before they can help people on the mountain.
Bowles said some people who have received help from the ski patrol in previous years still come back to express their gratitude.
"They're very appreciative,” he said. “We've had people from the prior year come back and visit us and express their appreciation for the treatment that they received and it always makes us feel really good."
