Sandia ski patrol volunteers learn new life-saving technique | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sandia ski patrol volunteers learn new life-saving technique

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 15, 2020 06:17 PM
Created: January 15, 2020 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The volunteers that make up the Sandia Peak Ski Patrol are going through new training that could potentially save someone’s life.

Bruce Bowles is the director of Sandia Peak Ski Patrol. He said some of his volunteers are learning a more advanced technique that involves performing chest compressions while being pulled down a mountain.

Advertisement

"Trying to drive down a toboggan with possibly over 500 lbs behind them,” Bowles said.

Bowles said one of his volunteers read about this new method of treatment and wanted the team to be prepared for a similar scenario.

“The article was about it being done in Mount Alyeska in Alaska and so he suggested that the patrol experience as much of a real life situation,” he said.

The volunteers on the ski patrol all have to complete a 12-week course before they can help people on the mountain.

Bowles said some people who have received help from the ski patrol in previous years still come back to express their gratitude.

"They're very appreciative,” he said. “We've had people from the prior year come back and visit us and express their appreciation for the treatment that they received and it always makes us feel really good."

To learn more about how to become a ski patrol volunteer, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Brothers killed in head-on collision were members of Moriarty football team
Brothers killed in head-on collision were members of Moriarty football team
Police release identities of teen brothers who were killed in crash
Police release identities of teen brothers who were killed in crash
With chronic homelessness on the rise, Metro Court offers help
With chronic homelessness on the rise, Metro Court offers help
APS schools given three different calendar options for school year
APS schools given three different calendar options for school year
Family says final goodbyes to murdered Roswell woman; alleged killer still on the run
Family says final goodbyes to murdered Roswell woman; alleged killer still on the run
Advertisement


Weir was a big reason why J.B. White verbally committed to the Lobos
Weir was a big reason why J.B. White verbally committed to the Lobos
Mobile home catches fire in Bernalillo
Mobile home catches fire in Bernalillo
Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks
Rio Bravo Bridge to close eastbound lanes for three weeks
Sandia ski patrol volunteers learn new life-saving technique
Sandia ski patrol volunteers learn new life-saving technique
Men arrested in SWAT standoff were recently released from jail
Men arrested in SWAT standoff were recently released from jail