Sandia Sports Bar debuts in time for Superbowl

And it didn’t take long for folks to start piling in Sunday afternoon, all excited to root for their team. But just a few months ago this bar was still under construction along with the rest of the Sandia Casino.

Food & Beverage Director Fiore Casele explained during construction there was just a handful of management and design staff in the building. When construction started the Pueblo only expected their closure to last three maybe four months, but as the pandemic continues so did the expansion

“It was a long process to get us there. The design of the kitchen, working with my Executive Chef Tony, to picking out the furniture. And even though there wasn’t anyone here, there was a lot to get done not knowing the time frame we would reopen,” Casele said.

While they changed a lot throughout the casino – from the layout of the gaming floor to revamping stores – Casele said the Sports Bar is like the grand finale of their opening.