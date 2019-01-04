Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News Weekend
Advertisement

Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths

Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths

Joshua Panas
January 04, 2019 04:40 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation into who killed two teenage boys.

Advertisement

The bodies of Collin Romero, 15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, were found buried in a shallow grave on Rio Rancho’s West Mesa on Dec. 29.

“Our detectives are working diligently on this case to ensure they have all the facts and evidence necessary to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice,” said Sandoval County Sheriff Jesse James Casaus. “All leads are being pursued and anyone with potential information in this case is asked to come forward.”

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area on or around Dec. 29 and possibly noticed suspicious activity to contact the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 867-7518.

The Albuquerque Police Department previously said the boys may have been involved in a drug deal. They were last seen in a Snapchat video, bloodied and beaten on the West Mesa.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: January 04, 2019 04:40 PM
Created: January 04, 2019 03:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Missing 1-year-old found dead, parents facing charges
Missing 1-year-old found dead, parents facing charges
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Fact check: Border agent disputes President Trump's claims
Fact check: Border agent disputes President Trump's claims
Advertisement




Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub
Criminal complaint: Infant found buried in backyard after parents claimed she drowned in bathtub
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Following abrupt closure, Scalo's owner faces legal challenges
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Albuquerque man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Florida
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Prosecutors drop rape charges against woman accused of killing 10-year-old girl
Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths
Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths