Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths

The bodies of Collin Romero, 15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, were found buried in a shallow grave on Rio Rancho’s West Mesa on Dec. 29.

“Our detectives are working diligently on this case to ensure they have all the facts and evidence necessary to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice,” said Sandoval County Sheriff Jesse James Casaus. “All leads are being pursued and anyone with potential information in this case is asked to come forward.”