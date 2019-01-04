Sandoval Co. Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in case of teens' deaths
Joshua Panas
January 04, 2019 04:40 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation into who killed two teenage boys.
The bodies of Collin Romero, 15, and Ahmed Lateef, 14, were found buried in a shallow grave on Rio Rancho’s West Mesa on Dec. 29.
“Our detectives are working diligently on this case to ensure they have all the facts and evidence necessary to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice,” said Sandoval County Sheriff Jesse James Casaus. “All leads are being pursued and anyone with potential information in this case is asked to come forward.”
Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area on or around Dec. 29 and possibly noticed suspicious activity to contact the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 867-7518.
The Albuquerque Police Department previously said the boys may have been involved in a drug deal. They were last seen in a Snapchat video, bloodied and beaten on the West Mesa.
Updated: January 04, 2019 04:40 PM
Created: January 04, 2019 03:33 PM
