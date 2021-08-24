Sandoval County assistant DA accused of choking ex-girlfriend

The State Bar of New Mexico directory lists Marcus Sedillo as an attorney with the 13th Judicial District.

District Attorney Barbara Romo said Sedillo was fired from the office last week. Romo said she wouldn't comment further on personnel matters.

Sedillo has not been arrested or booked. The Albuquerque Police Department said they submitted this case through the courts so it can either move to a preliminary hearing or grand jury. At last check, an attorney was not yet listed for Sedillo.