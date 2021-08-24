Sandoval County assistant DA accused of choking ex-girlfriend | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Sandoval County assistant DA accused of choking ex-girlfriend

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 24, 2021 06:14 PM
Created: August 24, 2021 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Sandoval County assistant district attorney is facing charges after allegedly choking and hitting his ex-girlfriend with a door earlier this month. 

According to court documents, Marcus Sedillo’s ex-girlfriend asked for a hug, which was denied and a verbal argument escalated.

According to police, Sedillo declined to provide a statement to police on the incident.

The State Bar of New Mexico directory lists Marcus Sedillo as an attorney with the 13th Judicial District.

District Attorney Barbara Romo said Sedillo was fired from the office last week. Romo said she wouldn't comment further on personnel matters.

Sedillo has not been arrested or booked. The Albuquerque Police Department said they submitted this case through the courts so it can either move to a preliminary hearing or grand jury. At last check, an attorney was not yet listed for Sedillo.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 876 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 876 additional COVID-19 cases
APD announces new leads on multiple cold cases
APD announces new leads on multiple cold cases
NMPED to release enhanced COVID-19 guidelines Sept. 8
NMPED to release enhanced COVID-19 guidelines Sept. 8
Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development
Crews hold groundbreaking ceremony for NE Heights housing development
Kay Bounkeua appointed to fill seat vacated by Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton
Kay Bounkeua appointed to fill seat vacated by Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton