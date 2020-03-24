Sandoval County no longer seeks court order to release non-violent detainees

KOB Web Staff
Sandoval County, N.M. – Sandoval County will no longer ask a court to allow non-violent detainees to be released in an effort to keep staff and other inmates safe from COVID-19.
According to a spokesperson for the county, the county joined with law enforcement agencies and local governments to take steps to move several inmates to other locations. The county also requested for local judges to review conditions of release for detainees.
The efforts to lower the number of people house at the Sandoval County Detention Center included:
The county said the moves allowed the Sandoval County Detention Center to lower its inmate population from 208 to 130.
The county is now able to place one inmate per cell, according to a representative for the county.
