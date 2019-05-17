Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death

The lawsuit claims jail staff basically ignored Steven Sanchez, 23, who was suffering from severe heroin withdrawals.



"He did have an addiction but he did not deserve to die this premature death. His life was easily savable," said Vince Martinez, an attorney based in Albuquerque.



Martinez sued Sandoval County on behalf of Sanchez's family because of what happened shortly after Sanchez was booked into the jail in June 2015.

Martinez says Sanchez showed signs of severe withdrawal symptoms.



In surveillance video provided by Martinez, Sanchez can be seen on the floor as staffers processed him into the jail.



"They should have called an ambulance and they did not do that," Martinez said.



Instead, Martinez says corrections officers placed Sanchez in a cell where he was supposed to be medically monitored around the clock.

Although there's no video evidence, Martinez says the officer watching him fell asleep.



"There were several witnesses,” said Martinez. “Other guards saw him sleeping and they didn't report it. Nurses saw him sleeping they didn't report it."



Martinez says Sanchez eventually started vomiting, suffered seizures, and ultimately went into cardiac arrest.



According to Martinez, by the time corrections officers went into the cell, it was too late.



Sanchez died three days later in the hospital. He leaves behind a young son.