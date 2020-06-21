Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office introduce K9 Unit

“It makes our investigation a lot quicker without utilizing a lot more resources than we used to," Noriega said.

The K9s are trained to detect the odors of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Noriega said they will also be used to track fleeing offenders.

Maverick has already helped locate a lost hiker in the Sandias. That may sound like a lot of work, but Noriega said it is what these two pups were made for.

“These dogs are very high driven. All they want to do is play, play, play and work, work, work,” said Noriega.

Both Maverick and Candice will soon be used for the needs of departments all around the county.