Sandoval County Sheriff's Office training K9 to become deputy
Sandoval County Sheriff's Office training K9 to become deputy

Casey Torres
August 09, 2019 07:31 AM

BERNALILLO, N.M.-The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is training their future deputy who will be the first dog in their K9 Unit.

Hondo, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the sheriff’s office in May by The Hometown Foundation from Connecticut.

“We’ve been bonding ever since. He’s with me all the time. He goes everywhere with me,” said Hondo’s handler and partner, deputy Luke Osborn.

Osborn said he and Hondo have been training hard on obedience and other skills.

Basic commands are said in Slovakian to avoid any bad guys from knowing what Hondo will do next.

But Hondo isn’t a deputy yet. He and Osborn need to take a six-week-long class in September to become certified. If Hondo passes, he will then be sworn in as a deputy.

Osborn has no doubt his partner will be a great deputy.

“He’s gonna be a dual purpose dog. We will be able to utilize him for apprehension. Patrol portion of it is gonna be apprehension, tracking individuals. (He’s) gonna be able to recover evidence, gonna be able to alert whenever someone is hiding from us,” said Osborn.

Hondo will also be able to detect narcotics.

If the Sandoval County Detention Center needs his nose— he will be there.

Under sheriff Joe Gonzales said deputies cover 3,700 square miles.

Hondo will be a great asset to help them cover that ground more efficiently to keep the community safe.

Gonzales said Hondo will also help keep deputies safe.

“He’s between the suspect and the deputy which allows the deputy not to go hands-on, therefore there are fewer injuries to the deputy and even the suspect,” said Gonzales.

Once Hondo gets started on his deputy duties, the sheriff’s office will start looking into adding another K9 deputy to the unit.
 

Casey Torres


August 09, 2019

