Sandoval County, town of Bernalillo partner up to reduce emergency services' response times | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sandoval County, town of Bernalillo partner up to reduce emergency services' response times

Joy Wang
Created: December 27, 2019 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Sandoval County and the town of Bernalillo have created a partnership with their emergency services to make sure people who request medical services can get them as quickly as possible.

Chief Eric Masterson with Sandoval Fire and Rescue said the partnership was a result of the construction in Bernalillo along 550.

Advertisement

“We noticed along, especially over the bridge there was a bottle neck that was happening and we just could not get around through the traffic to get to Bernalillo and surrounding areas throughout the county,” Chief Masterson said.

Chief Masterson and Bernalillo Fire Chief Michael Carroll said people might notice one vehicle with a different logo at Fire Station 1.

“The partnership between emergency services is essential because ultimately, at the of the day, the person who's called 911 doesn't care what the side of the truck says. They just want someone to come help,” Chief Masterson said.

“The way Sandoval County has their stations arrayed for their area they have to cover and also with the town essentially gives us islands of medic units in each one of the little areas that they can get to without having to cross 550,” Chief Carroll said.

Carroll said avoiding the congested areas can help their crew respond as quickly as possible.

“We wanted to get ahead of the situation before we had a potentially negative outcome due to a delay in response,” he said.

The town and county said they came up with this solution before having to respond to any critical calls.

The construction project to widen 550 is supposed to last about two years.


 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Rio Rancho police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift
Higher minimum wage among new laws in New Mexico on Jan. 1
Higher minimum wage among new laws in New Mexico on Jan. 1
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January
Myths and facts about PTSD
Myths and facts about PTSD
Advertisement


Court documents reveal disturbing details about murder-suicide in Rio Rancho
Court documents reveal disturbing details about murder-suicide in Rio Rancho
Parents file wrongful death lawsuit against city, APS after daughter was struck and killed by car
Parents file wrongful death lawsuit against city, APS after daughter was struck and killed by car
Sandoval County, town of Bernalillo partner up to reduce emergency services' response times
Sandoval County, town of Bernalillo partner up to reduce emergency services' response times
Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire
Advocacy group warns about dangers of celebratory gunfire
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January
New Mexico police plan for sobriety patrols in January