Sandy the chihuahua gets a wheelchair

As an early Christmas gift, Swaney reached out to non-profits to help Sandy keep up with her dog pals.

She said K9 Carts donated a free wheelchair.

With her wheelchair, Sandy is now running and Swaney is finding herself trying to keep up.

She still needs her leg amputated, but Swaney said it won’t take her long to recover.

Swaney said there are more special needs animals that either need equipment like Sandy or medical attention.

Swaney hopes people will either adopt or foster a pet even if they are special needs.

Sandy and her sister Rizzo will be up for adoption soon. Swaney hopes they will go to the same home.

If you want to donate to help special needs animals or with other shelter expenses, you can go to Kennel Kompadres.

To adopt or become a foster parent, you can go to the Animal Welfare Department website.