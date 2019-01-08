Sandy the chihuahua gets a wheelchair | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sandy the chihuahua gets a wheelchair

Casey Torres
January 08, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Sandy the Chihuahua used to drag herself across the floor at the Animal Welfare Department.

Advertisement

Her foster parent and Vet Tech, Jenn Swaney, said Sandy’s hind legs were paralyzed.

“We suspect that they were probably hit by a car or some trauma like that. Maybe being stepped on forcefully,” said Swaney.

As an early Christmas gift, Swaney reached out to non-profits to help Sandy keep up with her dog pals.

She said K9 Carts donated a free wheelchair.

With her wheelchair, Sandy is now running and Swaney is finding herself trying to keep up.

She still needs her leg amputated, but Swaney said it won’t take her long to recover.

Swaney said there are more special needs animals that either need equipment like Sandy or medical attention.

Swaney hopes people will either adopt or foster a pet even if they are special needs.

Sandy and her sister Rizzo will be up for adoption soon. Swaney hopes they will go to the same home.

If you want to donate to help special needs animals or with other shelter expenses, you can go to Kennel Kompadres.

To adopt or become a foster parent, you can go to the Animal Welfare Department website.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: January 08, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: January 08, 2019 04:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Person dies after being struck by Rail Runner
File Photo/Rail Runner
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Advertisement




Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it
Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it
Santa Fe woman claims parking enforcement officer assaulted her
Santa Fe woman claims parking enforcement officer assaulted her
Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services
Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services
APS asks public to approve property tax increase
APS asks public to approve property tax increase
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown