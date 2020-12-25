Santa Claus sends Christmas cheer to UNM Children's Hospital

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 25, 2020 10:10 PM
Created: December 25, 2020 09:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Children staying at UNM Children’s Hospital had a Christmas to remember Friday.
Since Santa Claus wasn’t able to show up to the hospital in person this year because of COVID restrictions, he opened up a toy shop for kids and their families instead. Children were able to pick out presents for free.
"So having something like this where we can make the day special — as special as we can with the restrictions we have. Our hospital looks very different than it has in years passed and this also brings a ton of joy to our staff,” said Maribeth Thorton, associate chief nursing officer at UNM Children’s Hospital.
A lot of the toys were donated from local businesses like Don Chalmers Ford and other groups around town.
