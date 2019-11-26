Santa Fe businesses partner with fire department to start community giving tree

The tags will also give shoppers ideas of local businesses to buy gifts from.

“We want the community to know that we are behind them. We want a lot of our money to stay in Santa Fe,” said local 259 Union President, Adan S. Lopez. “We’re a tight knit group.”

Participating businesses will have their own tree on display alongside the giving tree.

“We all live here, we're part of the community, and we want to see success in our community,” said Patrick Lambert with Cowgirl Santa Fe.

The giving tree will start Saturday, Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 13.

People who participate can drop off gifts at Opulent in DeVargas Center or at any local Santa Fe fire station.