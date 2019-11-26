Santa Fe businesses partner with fire department to start community giving tree | KOB 4
Santa Fe businesses partner with fire department to start community giving tree

Brittany Costello
Updated: November 26, 2019 06:33 PM
Created: November 26, 2019 06:26 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— Santa Fe businesses are partnering with the Santa Fe Fire Department to start a community giving tree at the DeVargas Center.

Chief Paul Babcock with the Santa Fe Police Department said this partnership formed because of its overwhelming success in previous years. They helped over 1,200 children last year.

“The need has been growing and growing it was just overwhelming for what we were able to accomplish,” Babcock said. “So that's why we started asking for partnership so we could touch more people.”

The giving tree will have a display next to it with around 450 tags listing a gift a child has asked for.

The tags will also give shoppers ideas of local businesses to buy gifts from.

“We want the community to know that we are behind them. We want a lot of our money to stay in Santa Fe,” said local 259 Union President, Adan S. Lopez. “We’re a tight knit group.”

Participating businesses will have their own tree on display alongside the giving tree.

“We all live here, we're part of the community, and we want to see success in our community,” said Patrick Lambert with Cowgirl Santa Fe.

The giving tree will start Saturday, Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 13.

People who participate can drop off gifts at Opulent in DeVargas Center or at any local Santa Fe fire station.


