Santa Fe, Carson national forests lift Stage 1 fire restrictions

Diana Castillo
Updated: June 29, 2021 06:29 PM
Created: June 29, 2021 12:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Both the Santa Fe and Carson national forests will lift their campfire, welding and smoking restrictions on June 30.

Forest officials said the Stage 1 fire restrictions would be lifted based on the apparent early arrival of the seasonal summer monsoons.

The State 1 restrictions were implemented nearly two weeks ago in order to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during the extreme drought conditions.


