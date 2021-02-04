Santa Fe cat rescue raises money to buy bigger building

She said the nonprofit usually has about 100 cats at any given time, but sometimes they are reaching 250.



“In this last year of 2020, with the pandemic, we realized that there was a need more than ever to rescue with other shelters closing down, eliminating or reducing services because of staffing,” she said.

Heller said they need more space to help. She has been renting to use empty kennels for her rescues from Santa Fe Cats, a boarding facility. She wants to buy the entire building.



“All the years of hard work will culminate in having a facility that can continue,” she said.