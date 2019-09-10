Santa Fe considering $140K contract to provide jobs to homeless
SANTA FE, N.M. — City leaders in Santa Fe are working on a new proposal to put the city's homeless to work.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city is considering a two-year, $140,000 contract with Life Link. The contract would put homeless people and panhandlers to work by clearing litter and weeds.
Mayor Alan Weber said the proposal is a way to help resolve several issues in the city all at once.
The proposed plan has already passed two city council committees.
Albuquerque has had a similar program since 2015, which has employed hundreds of people who are homeless.
