Santa Fe considering $140K contract to provide jobs to homeless
Santa Fe considering $140K contract to provide jobs to homeless

KOB Web Staff
September 10, 2019 11:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. — City leaders in Santa Fe are working on a new proposal to put the city's homeless to work. 

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the city is considering a two-year, $140,000 contract with Life Link. The contract would put homeless people and panhandlers to work by clearing litter and weeds. 

Mayor Alan Weber said the proposal is a way to help resolve several issues in the city all at once. 

The proposed plan has already passed two city council committees.

Albuquerque has had a similar program since 2015, which has employed hundreds of people who are homeless

Created: September 10, 2019 11:28 AM

