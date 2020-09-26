Santa Fe County launches mask awareness campaign | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe County launches mask awareness campaign

Kai Porter
Updated: September 26, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: September 26, 2020 05:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The city of Santa Fe launched a new public awareness campaign to encourage people to wear their masks 

New eye-catching posters are popping up outside businesses and homes around Santa Fe County that read “wear your mask and come inside.”

Advertisement

The message is in English and Spanish on the new brightly colored signs the county is handing out to businesses and homeowners for free.

Santa Fe County spokesperson Carmelina Hart says a recent rise in COVID-19 case numbers is behind the public awareness campaign.

“We were noticing that our positive numbers, they were increasing slowly, and we were really concerned about that,” she said.

Hart says the signs are all about getting the message out there that masks are the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

“We wanted to get the word out on how important wearing masks is, and we wanted to talk to our entire communityEnglish speakers, Spanish speakers and also our business community as well,” Hart said.

Local company Firestik Studio designed the signs and owner Eric Griego said it’s been rewarding to be a part of a public awareness campaign like this.

“Santa Fe is our community and we have a vested interest in doing good in our community and keeping people safe, so we were excited for the opportunity and we jumped at it,” he said.

Hart said the reaction from businesses around Santa Fe has been positive and some are already displaying the signs.

“It’s very welcoming,” she said. “It’s not threatening in any way. It’s saying wear your mask and come on in and one of the things that does is take the pressure off of the local business to tell your customers, 'You have to wear your mask'. Instead, they’re letting the signs speak.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement


McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens
McCall's Pumpkin Patch reopens
Santa Fe County launches mask awareness campaign
Santa Fe County launches mask awareness campaign
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 206 additional COVID-10 cases
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
APD looking for person who drove into crowd of protesters
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley
BCSO investigates homicide in North Valley