Santa Fe County launches mask awareness campaign

“We were noticing that our positive numbers, they were increasing slowly, and we were really concerned about that,” she said.

Hart says the signs are all about getting the message out there that masks are the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

“We wanted to get the word out on how important wearing masks is, and we wanted to talk to our entire community—English speakers, Spanish speakers and also our business community as well,” Hart said.

Local company Firestik Studio designed the signs and owner Eric Griego said it’s been rewarding to be a part of a public awareness campaign like this.

“Santa Fe is our community and we have a vested interest in doing good in our community and keeping people safe, so we were excited for the opportunity and we jumped at it,” he said.

Hart said the reaction from businesses around Santa Fe has been positive and some are already displaying the signs.

“It’s very welcoming,” she said. “It’s not threatening in any way. It’s saying wear your mask and come on in and one of the things that does is take the pressure off of the local business to tell your customers, 'You have to wear your mask'. Instead, they’re letting the signs speak.”