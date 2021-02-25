Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office offers reward for information on Nambe murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people involved in the murder of a young man from Nambe, New Mexico.

The victim, 19-year-old Isaiah Herrera, had recently graduated from Pojoaque Valley High School last year. His family said he was competitive, which earned him the nickname “Curry 30” for his love of the game.